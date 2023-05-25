Kara Swisher Mocks ‘Lapdog’ DeSantis For Getting Overshadowed by Elon Musk in ‘Stumbling and Bumbling’ Launch

Kara Swisher joined the ridicule for Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) troubled presidential campaign launch by pointing out how much of the public focus went toward Twitter and Elon Musk.

Swisher joined CNN This Morning on Thursday to discuss the technical issues that led the Florida governor’s White House bid to be pummeled with mockery. She appeared alongside The New York Times’s Astead Herndon, who assessed that all the glitches really “took over a moment that was supposed to be about Ron DeSantis, and made it about Elon Musk and made about it Twitter.”

Swisher agreed by citing the adage “the medium is the message,” but in this case, “the medium here is the message.”

That’s the problem I think. You didn’t pay attention to what he was doing. Of course, the media and especially the conservative media made hay of it. Of course that’s what would happen. There were no visuals. There was no picture. There was just a lot of stumbling and bumbling. I’m not sure it would last. I think Astead is right. But does it paint a picture of someone that doesn’t make good decisions. And then of course, Elon Musk got to be the center of attention rather than Ron DeSantis. That’s the problem here. This was about him, but it wasn’t about him. It was about Elon and his glitchy Twitter system.

Swisher continued to say that DeSantis’ Twitter Spaces event had little to offer in political substance. She also emphasized once more the degree to which Musk became the center of attention in DeSantis’ launch.

“Again, it all became about this janky system and Elon Musk, and maybe that’s what he wants,” Swisher said. “Maybe he’s Elon Musk’s guy, but boy, did he look like a lapdog to a billionaire. I don’t think that is ever a good look for anybody.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com