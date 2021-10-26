Kara Swisher on MSNBC: ‘Stop Arguing About Free Speech’ When It Comes to Facebook

New York Times opinion writer and podcaster Kara Swisher said on Tuesday that people need to “stop arguing about free speech” when it comes to the current Facebook controversy.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, Swisher said that people should “move beyond” Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“We have to move beyond Mark Zuckerberg and start to regulate in some way a lot of this stuff around data, around privacy, and all kind of areas and stop arguing about free speech, stop arguing about the rest of it and discuss large companies that have enormous power over all of us, especially during the pandemic, which allowed Mark Zuckerberg to become that rich or any of them to become that wealthy,” said Swisher. “So it’s a bigger issue and I think focusing on him is a mistake.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

