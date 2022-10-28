Kara Swisher Says Trump Won’t Stick With Truth Social If Let Back on Twitter: ‘That Platform’s Not Doing Very Well’

Donald Trump will be back on Twitter “in a New York minute” if Elon Musk permits it, Kara Swisher told MSNBC on Friday.

With Musk’s takeover of Twitter now official, there is mass speculation that Trump’s suspension from the platform will be revered. Musk has said he’s open to bringing Trump back in the past, but the former president continues to suggest he will stick with his own platform, Truth Social.

“With Donald Trump, I think he’d be back in a New York minute if he got accepted back onto the platform,” tech reporter, podcaster and Musk-whisperer Swisher told MSNBC host Hallie Jackson. “I know he’s talking about Truth Social, but that social network is not doing very well. And neither are any of the others after he got kicked off.”

Trump reacted to news of Musk’s purchase of Twitter by posting to Truth Social and claiming the platform is doing better than others, including Twitter.

“TRUTH SOCIAL has become somewhat of a phenomena. Last week it had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest. It also looks and works better to my eye. I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country. Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!” the former president wrote.

An April Forbes report estimated there were two million active Truth Social users. According to data from Similarweb, the app was visited nine million times in August.

The Sway podcast host said she suspects Trump will be invited back to Twitter by Musk based on the Tesla founder’s past comments, but she also theorized the company’s board may not be so eager to invite people back to the platform. The most recent high profile suspension was Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over an anti-Semitic post.

“This board is probably going to answer to advertisers and advertisers aren’t going to like just letting everyone back on,” Swisher said.

Musk announced on Friday that he is creating a “content moderation council” and no account “reinstatements” will be decided on until the group convenes.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com