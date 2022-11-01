Kari Lake Declares ‘Game Over’ in Arizona Governor’s Race As Fox News Flashes Graphic Showing the Race Tied

Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, joined Fox News’s America’s Newsroom on Tuesday and declared “it’s pretty much game over for Katie Hobbs” – her Democratic opponent. Lake boasted that recent polls showed her up 11 points and 9 points just before Fox News flashed a graphic of the latest New York Times/Siena College poll showing the race tied at 48 to 48 percent.

The comments came just after anchor Dana Perino asked Lake about former President Barack Obama’s potential impact on the race.

“So President Obama is going to be out there stumping for candidates. I don’t believe he’s coming to Arizona, but he’s got he’s been in Georgia. He’s going to go to Pennsylvania with the president. He’s going to be in Wisconsin, I think in Nevada as well. I know that you, I believe, in the past you had supported President Obama,” Perino asked, awkwardly noting Lake’s past support for Obama.

“But moving forward, a lot of people change, right? There are a lot of people that flipped. Do you think that Obama’s influence in this race will make a difference at all if Katie Hobbs gets his endorsement?” Perino asked.

“Well, I think she has his endorsement. I’m pretty much assuming he’s endorsing all the Democrats. And I have heard he’s coming to Arizona,” Lake replied, adding:

And I don’t think it’ll be a very big trip here. Nobody is interested in Katie Hobbs. Her ideas are terrible. You mentioned that your reporter mentioned she supports the borders strike force, but she voted them down and funding them twice, when she was a senator, she voted against the border wall. She voted against asking for the federal government to give us some money to help us recoup some of the costs we’re paying. So I don’t think Biden or anybody can throw her a lifeline. The people are rejecting her. They don’t like her policies. They realize she’s for open borders and she’s going to try to turn us into California. And frankly, we’re not interested in that. Doesn’t matter who comes and stumps for her.

“So the other night she was on another network, shall we say? I don’t want to say this race is nasty, but at times it gets somewhat personal, I would suggest,” then said anchor Bill Hemmer.

“Here’s Katie Hobbs going after you. Listen,” he added, before playing a clip:

How do you debate someone who refuses to accept the truth, who doesn’t live in facts? Oh, she’s going to do a shout. Shout over me, interrupt me and spew lies.

“I’ll get your response on that. And you were in television. You do what we did for a long time, right?” Hemmer noted.

“Twenty-eight years or 30 years?” he questioned.

“Thirty years,” replied Lake.

“That’s a good record. First time in politics. I want you to address what Katie Hobbs said. And I want you to tell, first of all, what have you learned about politics during this campaign?” Hemmer asked.

“First of all, people who know me know I’m not, I don’t shout. I don’t shout people down. That’s an excuse because she’s a coward and she’s afraid to debate. She knows her ideas are bankrupt,” Lake replied, adding:

She knows her ideas are a dead-end and destructive. They’re the ideas that Joe Biden has laid out in our country and practically destroyed our country. She’s afraid to debate me because she can’t even communicate a simple sentence without a bunch of us and odds. And the fact of the matter is, she doesn’t have support and she knows that if she stands on that stage, it’ll be very apparent who’s the best leader for Arizona? And it’s not her.

“My question to her would be, then why didn’t she show up for her Democrat debate?” Lake then asked, continuing to rip into Hobbs for refusing to debate her, which has been a major issue in their race.

“She failed to show up for that as well and gave a bunch of excuses. She knows she’s weak and she knows the only way she can win and it won’t happen is with a bunch of ads and dirty ads and lies. But the polls are showing we’re up 11 points. We’ve had two polls come out showing we’re up 11 points and nine points. And she knows that the momentum is going my way and it’s pretty much game over for Katie Hobbs,” Lake claimed.

“Do you feel confident about next Tuesday?” Perino asked.

“I feel incredibly confident and I have for a long time. I mean, she can’t draw a crowd of ten. We’re drawing crowds of over a thousand regularly. And more importantly, we have the ideas, the common sense ideas that work. I know the people of Arizona,” Lake replied as Fox News flashed a graphic of the New York Times/Siena College poll showing the race tied. The latest RealClearPolitics average of polls has Lake ahead by 3.2 percent.

“I’ve been in their homes for 27 years. They know me. They are the ones who recruited me to run. I didn’t have any desire to get into politics, but the people asked me, Please run for office. We need someone who understands us, who understands our state, and who will do right by the people,” Lake concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

