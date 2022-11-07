Kari Lake Falsely Claims Lee Zeldin was ‘Stabbed’ at Rally as She Claims Republicans Are Primary Targets of Violence

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake falsely claimed on the eve of the midterm elections that Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who is currently running for governor in New York, was stabbed during a campaign event.

Lake appeared with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday to discuss increased tensions around the midterm elections. Lake’s own campaign headquarters received an envelope over the weekend containing “suspicious white powder,” which she said authorities are currently investigating.

Bartiromo asked Lake about increased threats to campaigns and politicians, and Lake accused Democrats of being “in a bit of a panic” over support for Republicans. She also claimed Republican candidates are being “attacked even more,” citing the Zeldin incident as an example. Bartiromo also showed recent footage of a Zeldin supporter being choked at an event for New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D).

Lake said:

We’ve definitely seen our threats go up. The nasty letters we’re receiving, including the one that’s being investigated — the two that are being investigated right now. Lee Zeldin got stabbed while he was speaking to a crowd of people not all that long ago, and it barely got any coverage, so the panic is only coming from the left and they’re only covering any attacks or situations that affect people who are Democrats. They’re failing to recognize that the Republicans running, I think, are being attacked even more.

Zeldin was attacked while giving a speech in July, but he was unharmed. The attacker rushed a stage and was wielding a “Ninja Kitty Self Defense Keychain Ring Impact Self-Defense.” The keychain ring includes two pointed edges that could be used to harm someone, but it was not a knife as many reports initially indicated. In the video, Zeldin grabs his attacker’s wrist before others tackle the assailant to the ground.

Footage of the Zeldin attack quickly went viral in July and received plenty of media attention. After Lake, a former journalist, claimed Zeldin was stabbed, there was no correction made for the remainder of her interview. She and Bartiromo moved on talking about the border and Lake’s own election bid.

Watch above via Fox Business

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com