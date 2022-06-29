Kari Lake Whines Over ‘Ambush’ Interview With Fox’s Bret Baier: ‘He Wants to Distract Us With Ridiculous’ Drag Queen Questions

Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) used a Newsmax interview to complain about the questions she got from Fox News’ Bret Baier over accusations of hypocrisy.

Lake spokewith Newsmax’s John Bachman on Wednesday, wherein she sneered at the ground-breaking testimony former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson gave before the January 6 Committee. During this interview, Bachman turned the discussion toward Baier, who called Hutchinson’s revelations “jaw-dropping” and comparable to Watergate.

Bachman and Lake both scoffed at Baier’s analysis, with Lake adding “Watergate was like a parking ticket compared to what happened on November 3rd.” This follows the pattern of Republicans minimizing the storming of the U.S. Capitol while claiming Joe Biden’s election as president was the actual overthrowing of the country.

Lake continued to drag Baier for his “laughable” reactions, saying, “We saw how he treated me earlier this week. We know what he’s about. He’s pushing for the RINO candidates.” Lake was referring to her interview with Baier on Monday which got extremely tense when the Fox anchor questioned her about Richard Stephens, a drag queen and former friend of Lake’s, who has accused her of hypocrisy and anti-LGTBQ political opportunism.

“He thought it was a big gotcha moment,” Lake said. She proceeded to double down on her opposition to children being exposed to drag shows, but also continued to fume “Bret Baier thought he was gonna do an ambush on me, which he tried, but the real problem is he doesn’t want to talk about the election.”

“He wants to distract us with ridiculous stories that nobody cares about,” said Lake. “And that’s fine, if that’s how they want to operate. We’re ready for some real journalists out there to help us get to the bottom of what happened on November 3rd so that it doesn’t happen again, and we can have honest elections.”

Baier has defended his line of questioning to Lake while shrugging off Trump’s insults of his “very unfair” interview.

If she doesn’t think that if she wins the primary that Democrats are going to ask that question in debates, or that they are going to focus on that, why not have the opportunity to address it head-on? And instead what she did was attack me, attack Fox, and that prompted me to press further about the original question that I asked. That’s what I do, I ask questions that, and I’ve done it since the beginning of covering politics, is, both sides, Republicans, Democrats, what are their vulnerabilities? Are there stories out there that are potential problems? You ask in a way that allows them to address it. If she had addressed it head on, and said something specific, I would have moved on. But, you know, that’s what happens sometimes.

