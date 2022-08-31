Karine Jean-Pierre Puts DeSantis and Greene on Blast: ‘These Are Things That We Have to Call Out’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Joe Biden’s comments last week stating Trump-supporting Republicans are engaged in “semi-fascism.”

“It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the—I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” Biden said.

CBS News White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes asked Jean-Pierre about the comments during Wednesday’s press briefing.

“We’ve heard many Republicans argue that this president ran as a uniter and now he’s calling MAGA Republicans – which is a very large swathe of the American populace – ‘semi-fascists,'” Cordes began. “He’s arguing they’re a threat to democracy. Does the White House believe that this is a fair criticism by Republicans that this is not unifying language?”

Jean-Pierre answered by pointing to examples of extreme behavior by several prominent Republican politicians:

Sadly, there are more examples than I can count of how we have seen recently armed attacks on federal law enforcement. There are a couple of things I wanna say here. You have Representative Paul Gosar – has posted videos depicting him attacking the president and members of Congress. You have Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene – has publicly expressed support for shooting prominent Democratic elected officials and suggesting physically assaulting transgender school officials. You have Representative Madison Cawthorn – has said, falsely, if our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place and that’s bloodshed. And just last week, we had Governor Ron DeSantis – suggested that Dr. Fauci should be physically assaulted. And former President Trump has has done the same many, many times. Look, and many of your colleagues have actually talked about and reported on the dangerous trends that we’re seeing. And for example, the New York Times headline from this month, “As Right-Wing Rhetoric Escalates, So Do Threats and Violence.”

Jean-Pierre concluded, “And so, these are things that we have to call out.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

