Karine Jean-Pierre Rips ‘Insulting’ Anti-Semitism From Trump, Kanye: ‘Disgusting’ Remarks Have ‘No Place’ With Us

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the anti-Semitism Kanye West and Donald Trump both displayed in their latest controversies.

In her Monday press briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked if the White House would denounce Trump’s Truth Social post where he complained about not getting enough support from Jewish people before warning “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — Before it is too late!”

Jean-Pierre responded by calling the former president’s remarks “anti-Semitic and insulting, both to Jews, and to our Isreali allies.”

“For years now, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and anti-Semitic figures,” she continued. “It should be called out just like we called out our Democratic friends and colleagues last week…We need to root out anti-Semitism everywhere it rears its ugly head. We need to call this out.”

Jean-Pierre was then asked about how the rapper also known as Ye is attempting to buy Parler after getting kicked off of Twitter and Instagram for his own litany of anti-Semitic comments. The press secretary answered that she couldn’t speak to the business side of West’s Parler purchase, “but what I can speak to is hateful rhetoric. What I can speak to is insulting rhetoric. What I can speak to is anti-Semitism.”

“We are going to continue to condemn that type of language,” she said, “because at the end of the day, it is disgusting and there is no room, absolutely no place in our political discourse to be having that type of really vile conversation or comments being made.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

