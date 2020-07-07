Karl Rove went off on President Donald Trump’s tweeting habits, particularly after his tweet going after Bubba Wallace Monday.

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” the president tweeted.

On Fox News, Rove commended the president’s Independence Day speech before saying, “Did what the president tweeted on Monday advance the cause that he laid out on Saturday? I think the answer is an unambiguous no, it did not.”

He continued:

“I saw his White House press secretary say yesterday to the White House press corps, ‘Why aren’t you asking about all of the violence in our cities this weekend with the tragic deaths of a number of preteens, why aren’t you asking about that?’ That was a good question but the answer is is because the president didn’t tweet about that, he tweeted about Bubba Wallace and the Confederate flag and NASCAR. I don’t see that those advance his cause at all.”

“The president advances his cause when he uses his powerful voice that he has to advance his cause,” Rove said. “And he could have advanced his cause on Monday by instead of tweeting about Bubba Wallace, instead tweeting about the names of these young black girls and boys who were killed in acts of needless violence in America’s major cities. That’s a much better point. That’s what America is concerned about. They’re not concerned about Bubba Wallace. They’re not concerned about the Confederate flag.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

