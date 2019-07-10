Karl Rove went on a tear against Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tonight over her comments in a recent interview about getting rid of the Department of Homeland Security.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Ocasio-Cortez, when asked if she would get rid of DHS, said, “I think so. I think so. I think we need to undo a lot of the egregious mistakes that the Bush Administration did. I feel like it is a very qualified and supported position, at least in terms of evidence and in terms of being able to make the argument that we never should have created D.H.S., in the early two-thousands.”

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum opened by talking about how DHS was created after 9/11 and, when she brought Karl Rove on, he started going off on the New York congresswoman:

“I think it’s moronic, stupid, naive, and dumb… I can’t believe that a member of Congress––admittedly she was 11, about ready to turn 12 the following month––but she should study the lessons of history, she should talk to her colleagues. She should investigate what happened.”

Rove recalled the events of 9/11 and the actions George W. Bush took before asking, “Does she really want us to go back to an age in which you can go and board airplane carrying a box cutter or a bomb? Does she really want our borders to be unprotected? Does she really want to abolish the customs? Does she want to get rid of the Secret Service?”

He said she should talk to her Democratic colleagues and New York police officers to ask about everything DHS has done.

“I would like her to go to the parents and the loved ones who lost someone on 9/11 who live in her district in New York and ask them if they think that the United States of America should be placed in a place where people, other families, will have to suffer through the pain and grief that they have,” he added.

MacCallum said Ocasio-Cortez’s comments were “shocking, especially from a New Yorker.”

At one point Rove said her comments are about as “misinformed” an opinion “I’ve seen coming out of a member of Congress in a long time.”

The subject of DHS came up in Ocasio-Cortez’s interview after she was asked about her position on abolishing ICE:

One of the things that you’ve been saying, I think for quite a while now, certainly every couple of years, is that ICE should be abolished. The answer to you often is, well, why not reform ICE? The F.B.I. and the C.I.A. came under tremendous fire, for example, in the seventies—there were the Church hearings, held in the Senate under Frank Church—no one’s suggesting the F.B.I. and the C.I.A. are remotely perfect since then, but there were a lot of changes in those institutions. There’s not a country on earth who doesn’t have an intelligence operative, good, bad, or indifferent. Why can’t that be done with ICE? Because the core structure of ICE, I believe––and, frankly, the entire Department of Homeland Security––you know, this was established by George Bush, in the wake of 9/11, right. As the Patriot Act and all of these different institutions that were, frankly, very large threats to American civil liberties, started to get established. And people sounded the alarm back then that these agencies are extrajudicial, that they lack effective oversight, and it is baked into the core foundational structure of these agencies.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

