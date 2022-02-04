Karl Rove Says Build Back Better, Which Did Not Pass, ‘Added to the Deficit’

Karl Rove claimed on Friday that President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which was never passed, and therefore was never enacted, has contributed to the federal budget deficit.

The Build Back Better Act of course stalled in December after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that he could not support the $1.75 trillion package in its current form.

“If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it,” Manchin told Fox News host Bret Baier on Dec. 19. “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything possible, I can’t get there.”

Any attempts to advance the legislation from that moment forward essentially ceased.

Rove told Fox News host Jesse Watters that by merely attempting to pass the bill, Democrats cost Americans big money that they did not have.

On Jesse Watters Primetime, the host asked Rove about the economy with relation to Friday’s jobs report, which stunned analysts by shattering projections.

Rove offered Biden credit for the report, but said that Americans still disapprove of the president’s handling of inflation and other issues which effect their bottom lines.

Network personality Will Cain was less willing to offer Biden any compliments.

“To Karl’s point, by the way, taking credit for any gains, if you just simply opened the economy, it would have recovered,” Cain said. “It was nothing that the Biden administration did in particular. So, no, lie to me. You get no respect.”

Cain’s line about “respect” was a reference to Friday’s Deadline: White House on MSNBC, where host Nicolle Wallace stated: “So I have this theory that the Biden economy is like the Rodney Dangerfield of economies, like, it’s really good, but it doesn’t get the respect it deserves.”

Watters asked Rove about a hypothetical scenario in which he was advising Biden on the economy. Rove responded,

Well, look, a lot of the damage has already been done. Inflation is the number one problem facing the economy today. And that is a result of, what? It’s a result of debasing the currency by spending money we don’t have and borrowing from the future. And the American Recovery Act that he passed last year and the attempt to pass BBB, the Build Back Better plan, I think have, you know, have added to the deficit. We already had too much spending already.

Rove concluded he would advise Biden to stop sending money the country does not have.

Watch above, via Fox News.

