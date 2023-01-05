Kat Cammack Doubles Down on Accusing Democrats of Drinking Alcohol Amid GOP Speaker Chaos: ‘Struck a Nerve’

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) doubled down on Thursday on accusing Democrats of drinking alcohol amid the GOP chaos in trying to get a House Speaker elected.

“Diversity of thought is a good thing but they want us divided. They want us to fight each other. That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol coming over there,” said Cammack on the House floor on Wednesday while nominating Kevin McCarthy, prompting jeers from Democrats. “The House is not in order. The House is not in order.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to Cammack.

“If only! If Dems took a shot every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we’d all be unconscious by now,” she tweeted.

After Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus played that clip and showed the tweet, anchor Harris Faulkner brought in Cammack.

“Popcorn, blankets, and alcohol,” said Faulkner. “We have Twitter receipts of that.”

Cammack doubled down on what she said on Wednesday:

I like I almost struck a nerve there. If it wasn’t true, why did they get so offended? I just can’t figure that one out. AOC actually did prove my point in grabbing drinks yesterday but that’s beside the point. The Democrats want Republicans to be divided because they know that the greatest weapon that we have against the Biden regime is unity. And I want to remind everyone watching that just two weeks ago, people across the country were clamoring for Republicans to be united in tanking that $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. Fast-forward two weeks later you have folks saying we don’t want to be united. You can’t have it both ways. What you have will see today and in the coming days, hopefully not, but if it goes that far is people coming to the table and negotiating in good faith. And I do I think it will happen and I’m the eternal optimist. In the end we’ll be better for this.

