Katie Hobbs Denounces ‘Dangerous’ Kari Lake Election Rhetoric: It’s ‘Leading to Threats and Violence’

Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs (D) lashed out at her opponent Kari Lake on Tuesday, claiming the Republican casting doubt on their election is “leading to threats and violence.”

Asked about fraud accusations hurled out by Lake and former President Donald Trump and whether she had a “message” for them on CNN This Morning by co-host Don Lemon, Hobbs blasted the “dangerous” rhetoric, but also insisted she’s not “focused” on her opponent at the moment.

“This kind of political rhetoric, these false accusations, they need to stop because many people across the state of Arizona and across the country are being misled by these so-called political leaders,” Hobbs said. “And their rhetoric is dangerous and it’s leading to threats and violence and it needs to stop.”

In a video message sent out this week, Lake called her election “botched,” claiming numerous technical areas and calling Election Day the “most chaotic” in Arizona’s history. Trump, who endorsed Lake, has also thrown out conspiracy theories about Arizona’s elections. He even called for the election to have a do-over after another candidate he endorsed, Blake Masters, lost.

“This is a scam and voter fraud, no different than stuffing the ballot boxes,” he wrote on Truth Social, citing long wait times to vote and claiming voting machines were somehow not working for some voters. Protesters also gathered outside a tabulation center in Maricopa County, many declaring Lake the victor while ballots were still being counted.

Hobbs also managed to fit in some criticism of President Joe Biden and his administration during her CNN appearance. She called out the “inaction” of both major parties on immigration reform and specifically said the current administration is not doing enough.

“I’ve said this, I don’t think they are doing enough. I would love to have them visit and see firsthand the kind of support and relief that folks in these communities need from the federal government,” she said.

Watch above via CNN

