Katie Pavlich Complains ‘Demonized’ Fossil Fuel Companies ‘Have Gotten No Thanks’ for Heating Homes

Fox News guest host Katie Pavlich bemoaned a lack of respect she says the government is showing oil and gas companies amid a deadly winter storm.

States across the country spent Christmas week experiencing frigid temperatures as dozens of lives were lost – most of them in Buffalo, New York. According to CNN, 55 people are dead across 10 states.

On Tuesday’s The Five, the show’s panelists discussed the aftermath of the storm, specifically in upstate New York.

Pavlich praised Buffalo’s mayor, Democrat Byron Brown, for calling out looters who have taken advantage of the chaos in the city. She opined the looters would not be punished if caught and then commented on the storm itself.

Pavlich complained the oil and gas industry is not receiving much-deserved praise:

The other thing I would say about what is going on with the weather, you know, the oil and gas industry has been completely demonized for the past two years. And the reason why more people didn’t die as a result of these storms – which you cannot control, despite people’s feelings about climate change – is because people have access to cheap energy. It used to be a lot cheaper, to keep them alive. They’re not heating their homes with solar panels, not heating their homes with windmills.

Pavlich added, “They are heating them with fossil fuels and because of people who go to work every day to work on pipelines and to make sure that things on accordingly, and they have gotten no thanks, only vilification, from the federal government and also from local governments as well. ”

