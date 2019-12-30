MSNBC anchor Katy Tur spoke with Daily Beast White House reporter Asawin Suebsaeng this afternoon about the latest reporting from the Beast on Rudy Giuliani and how Republican senators would very much like to be excluded from his narrative. (Even Sen. Lindsey Graham said Giuliani should be careful the information he has is “not Russian propaganda.”)

But Suebsaeng also promoted his appearance joking they would be talking all about Cats, and Tur just couldn’t resist.

Cats, of course, is the musical sensation sweeping the nation that’s been getting really, really bad reviews and giving casual viewers of its marketing furry CGI nightmares.

Tur started by remarking to Suebsaeng and Rick Wilson, “We’re gonna put Skimbleshanks and Macavity and Grizabella — I’m told those are Cats characters — to the side, just for a moment.”

Suebsaeng

And towards the end of the segment, Tur tried (and failed) to keep a straight face as she asked Wilson which of the Cats cats he is:

“If you were to be any Cats character, would it be Skimbleshanks the railway cat, Macavity, Grizabella, Bombalurina, Rum Tum Tugger, or Old Deuteronomy?”

(Also, in case you’re wondering about Suebsaeng’s reference at the end, yes, there are freakin’ CGI cockroaches in the movie. Happy New Year, everyone.)

