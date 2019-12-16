MSNBC anchor Katy Tur appeared to catch a Democratic senator off-guard by asking why Sen. Chuck Schumer hasn’t called for Rudy Giuliani to testify.

Tur was filling in for Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Daily Monday, where she spoke with Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland and asked him about the potential impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.

“Can I ask one other question? Giuliani. Why is he on nobody’s witness list?” Tur asked.

“Well, I think he’d be an interesting witness … That’s a good question,” Cardin responded.

Schumer has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney and two other Trump admin officials to testify – but did not ask about Giuliani, who has a central role in the Ukraine scandal that currently threatens Trump’s presidency.

“Right now, I think Senator Schumer would be pleased just to get these four witnesses before the United States Senate,” Cardin said.

“Interesting because Giuliani admitted to a reporter that he wanted Marie Yovanovitch out of the way because she was standing in the way of the investigations he wanted,” Tur noted, referring to Giuliani telling The New Yorker that he compiled a “dossier” on Yovanovitch in order to get her removed.

