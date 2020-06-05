MSNBC’s Katy Tur went off on the Buffalo police department for downplaying a graphic viral video that showed an elderly man getting pushed by two cops. The original press release said the man just “tripped and fell,” causing Tur to proclaim “that calls into question every single press release we read from police departments that describe a situation.”

The video shows a 75-year-old man attempting to return a police helmet to an officer when a pair of them violently push him backward, causing him to lay motionless and bleed out of his ear while other officers walk past him. The Buffalo police department characterized it as a “skirmish” in the release before video went viral.

“There’s a number of problems with what we saw,” Tur said. “Number one that they pushed this man, and it is quiet, doesn’t seem like there’s a melee going on there. Two, everyone around watched it happen and didn’t do anything while he was lying there until a gentleman in military fatigues went down and started to take a look at him. Number three, what happened with the police department that they thought it was OK to send out a press release that the man tripped and fell? Thank god there was video.”

“How do you do that as a police force? That calls into question every single press release we read from police departments that describe a situation,” Tur continued. “We’re expected to take their word for it. Thank god there’s video showing that that didn’t happen. What happens though in the other cases where there is not video?”

“How might George Floyd‘s arrest been described in a press release had somebody not been there to take video of it?” Tur asked.

The man involved in the incident is in stable condition and two officers involved have been suspended without pay.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

