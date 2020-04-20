MSNBC’s Katy Tur went off Monday afternoon on some of the statements made by people gathering in protests against continued quarantine measures and calling for states to be reopened.

NBC News political reporter Vaughn Hillyard reported from the site of a planned protest Monday in Phoenix, saying, “In conversing with folks out here, there is frustration with [Governor] Doug Ducey.”

He said one woman he spoke to had serious concerns about how two of her kids relied on special needs services provided by their school, while a protest organizer raised questions about what’s going on in the Trump administration:

“He told me that there needs to be a serious look within the administration towards Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci. Making the suggestion that is an effort within the administration to cause fear in the folks here, most of who you see not wearing masks are going to be pushing back there against that today.”

“Well, Vaughn,” Tur remarked, “that is just plain dumb, frankly. It’s just plain dumb.”

Tur next went to Dr. Irwin Redlener and reiterated, “It’s just dumb. It’s just dumb to call it the flu. I don’t think any of us would be standing on street corners wearing masks if it was just the flu. Also the flu has a vaccine. This does not have a vaccine. The flu is not as contagious as this seems to be according to everybody that has experienced it.”

“These protests, I hate to give them credence, I hate to give them attention because they are so small,” she continued. “But their message gets amplified on social media. The message gets amplified by the President of the United States who tweets things like ‘Liberate Virginia’ and ‘Liberate Michigan.’ And seems to egg these protesters on. They’re not just putting themselves in danger. They’re putting everybody around them in danger. Everybody at a grocery store they might go to. Their family members still at home. Their friends, their loved ones. It’s not just an individual problem.”

Redlener said there’s clearly a lot of people who “legitimately want to start working again” before criticizing the “misinformation” people have been getting from people like the president, saying, “We’re welcome undoubtedly going to get a second wave and a resurgence and we’ll speed up that resurgence if we start loosening up on restrictions before we have the testing and other things in place that we need.”

Tur added, “It seems like if you want the economy to reopen, the last thing you should be doing is going out and potentially infecting those around you.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

