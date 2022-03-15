MSNBC anchor Katy Tur interrupted Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday to inquire passionately about the United States “quickly” admitting refugees fleeing Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, considering the refugee situation in Europe.

During Katy Tur Reports, Tur asked Sherman:

What is the United States going to be doing to potentially take in some of these Ukrainian refugees? I’ve talked about this many times. I saw an interview with a woman who went over there to get her two minor niece and nephew … they were in their teens. Their mother had to stay behind. She couldn’t bring them to the United States because they needed to apply for a visa which could take three months. Meanwhile she’s got a 2-year-old back in the United States. So, she needs to come home but she can’t leave her minor family members in Poland. What’s the United States doing to help with a case like that? She’s an American citizen.

“These are all heartbreaking situations and certainly our consular affairs, consular services are available to help out in every way that we that we legally can,” replied Sherman, who went on to describe the process for refugees to come to the United States.

After Sherman mentioned that the United States has “provided support to Poland and other countries where refugees are coming over,” Tur interjected and said, “Deputy Secretary, “let me interrupt. I’m sorry to interrupt you.”

“Sure,” responded Sherman.

Tur asked:

I know you’re saying we’re doing everything we can, we’re sending financial aid, but the UN now says 3 million people have crossed the border. Three million people. That number is expected to go up, especially if this war does move west through the country. There are 40 million people roughly in Ukraine. There’s only so much that the surrounding countries can handle. There’s only so much that Europe can handle. Is it not on the table to find an expedited way to get some at least of these refugees, some who have concrete ties to relatives in the United States here quickly?

Sherman replied:

Katy, we are a country that’s built on immigrants. So I agree with you, we should look at every option we have to help people out, to help the countries of Europe in their support of refugees to help people come to the United States. I, myself, my grandmother came from what is now Ukraine. So I have a great feeling in my heart for all the Ukrainians who are leaving that country and for those who are internally displaced. There are probably at least 2 million internally displaced inside of Ukraine that we are trying to provide humanitarian support for. So there is an enormous amount going on. We have a crisis task force here at the State Department that’s trying to help handle all of these situations. And I join you in having my heartbreak in every single one of these circumstances and wanting to do whatever we possibly can to help each and every family.

