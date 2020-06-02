MSNBC’s Katy Tur remarked Tuesday afternoon that President Donald Trump’s photo op at St. John’s Church looked like he was walking the red carpet.

On Monday night, after his address to the nation on the protests and riots going on across the country, the president walked out of the White House and across Lafayette Park to the church, where rioters started a fire the night before. Protesters were gathered in the park earlier, but were cleared out by police before the president walked out.

Chuck Todd said today he was struck by the contrast of the photo ops of Joe Biden taking a knee and Trump holding the Bible in front of the church, “knowing how he got there.”

Tur remarked that it looked like “he was on a red carpet and holding the Bible like he was holding a designer purse.”

She added, “You’re right. The images are images that will last alongside words like ‘both sides’… or ‘very fine people on both sides.'”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

