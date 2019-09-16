MSNBC’s Katy Tur opened her show Monday talking about the potential of armed conflict in the Middle East after the attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Iran may be behind the attack, Tur said, “but when it comes to an issue of whether or not to engage in an armed conflict in the Middle East, Americans are justifiably wary and reluctant to take the government’s word for it.”

The anchor noted that President Donald Trump himself raised that very issue talking about the Iraq war on the campaign trail.

“Now that Donald Trump is president,” Tur said, “it’s even harder to take the government’s word for it. The Washington Post false or misleading statement tracker is now up to 12,000, everything from the trivial to the serious. Case in point, the president has contradicted himself on this very issue repeatedly. So our big question today is on the issue of war, how does the American public know when the government is telling the truth?”

Tur went on to ask Andrea Mitchell, “On this issue, how do we trust the administration? How does the American public trust the American government on the issue of war or armed conflict in the Middle East?”

Mitchell recalled the run-up to Iraq as well and said, “It’s very hard to know what to believe.”

