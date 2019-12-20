Trump 2020 national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump’s record in delivering for evangelical voters after a scathing editorial in a notable evangelical magazine.

The editorial in Christianity Today calls for the president’s removal from office, saying there’s no question he “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents” and that in addition to violating the Constitution, his actions are “profoundly immoral.”

McEnany said on Fox News this afternoon, “I would note this is one author at Christianity Today versus Billy Graham, who is a titan of the evangelical movement.”

She went after Democrats on abortion and said that issue in particular is something evangelicals and the president are in alignment on:

“My morality, and that of many in the evangelical faith, is to keep babies alive, to value and put forward and advance religious freedom not just here but abroad, and there has been known in modern modern history who has done that more than President Trump. One in four circuit court judges are now conservative, Constitution-abiding judges appointed by president Trump. Religious freedom, he used his U.N. speech to advance Christians who are murdered across the world, who are martyrs, to advance that cause and give a voice to that cause, to protecting men and women of faith. There is no president in modern history who’s done that. It is why President Trump, I guarantee you, will win more of the evangelical vote.”

The Christianity Today editorial acknowledged the argument from Trump’s supporters and how they see eye to eye on these serious issues, but asks, “Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation’s leader doesn’t really matter in the end?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

