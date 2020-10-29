White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany railed against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the social media network’s “censorship” of the New York Post.

McEnany gave an interview to Fox & Friends, where she was introduced as a “Trump 2020 campaign adviser” instead of by her role as an employee of the executive branch. This raises numerous concerns about the Hatch Act, but rather than saying anything about that, the show focused on other topics until Brian Kilmeade brought up how Dorsey and other tech giants just came off of their testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee.

Kilmeade spent much of the morning enraged by Dorsey telling the Senate the Post will remain banned on Twitter until they delete their original tweet on the Hunter Biden laptop controversy. Dorsey also said the Post would be allowed to tweet the same story all over again once they got rid of the original offending tweet, but nonetheless, Kilmeade asked if President Donald Trump is “helpless” here.

McEnany responded by first joining in Kilmeade’s complaints about how Joe Biden has never been “censored” on Twitter like Trump has been (which is often because of the president’s misinformation).

“Shame on Jack Dorsey,” McEnany continued. She then paraphrased the Post in order pronounce Dorsey a “mob artist” and blast his “shakedown effort to say ‘Delete the Hunter Biden story.'”

“The media won’t report on it. Social media will censor it. Delete it or we will censor the fourth largest newspaper in the United States, block them from social media. Big tech needs to be handled and the president in the second term will do just that,” she went on. “This is what happens in North Korea, not the United States.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]