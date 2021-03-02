Kayleigh McEnany Complains About ‘Unfair’ Press Treatment: People Should Have A ‘Modicum of Respect’

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who regularly engaged in spats with journalists, complained to Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner about the “unfair” treatment she faced from reporters.

In an interview with Faulkner, segments of which were released Tuesday, McEnany labeled her relationship with the press “disparate” and “unfair” — specifically calling out Playboy’s Brian Karem.

“A Democrat woman standing at that podium would never have had a Playboy reporter in the back of the room shouting at her as she left,” she said. “Nor should a Democrat woman ever have to face that, and nor should a Republican woman.”

In December, McEnany called for an investigation into Karem by the White House Correspondents Association regarding questions she labeled “demeaning” and “misogynistic.”

“There is a certain modicum of respect that I think reporters and those at the podium in a political role should have for one another,” McEnany later told Faulkner.

Despite claiming that “those at the podium” should also treat others with respect, McEnany often battled with reporters, or fired shots at the media, when she took issue with their questions.

“How is her job different by the way she is treated than your job was and the way you were treated?” Faulkner then asked McEnany regarding President Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“I think just the standards are different,” McEnany responded, later praising herself for bringing attention to the “forgotten man and woman.”

