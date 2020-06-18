Kayleigh McEnany Crows: John Bolton Has Unseated James Comey as ‘Most Disliked Man in America’

Former national security adviser John Bolton has a book coming out, with many allegations about his short and turbulent tenure in the White House, and President Donald Trump is not happy about it. If that wasn’t already patently clear, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was direct about the Trump administration’s view of Bolton in an appearance on Fox and Friends Thursday morning, saying that Bolton has unseated former FBI director James Comey as the “most disliked man in America.”

Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt asked McEnany about a complaint Trump’s Department of Justice filed in federal court, attempting to prevent Bolton’s book from being released next Tuesday, and played a clip of a recent interview Bolton did with ABC News where he said he didn’t think that Trump is fit for office or that he has the competence to carry out the job.

“There really isn’t any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than what’s good for Donald Trump’s re-election,” said Bolton. “He was so focused on the re-election that longer term considerations fell by the wayside, so if he thought he could get a photo opportunity with Kim Jong-Un at the demilitarized zone in Korea, there was considerable emphasis on the photo opportunity and the press reaction to it, and little or no focus on what such meetings did for the bargaining position of the United States.”

“So this is going to be all over every network, the release of this book right before the election,” Earhardt said to McEnany. “What’s your reaction to the timing of this?”

“My reaction is that John Bolton has discredited himself,” McEnany replied. “He is a misguided hawk on foreign policy and a weak dove of an author.”

“This man is someone who praised President Trump as being strong on foreign policy,” McEnany continued, “not making the mistakes of previous administrations, perfectly prepared. These are all quotes from John Bolton. He said President Trump understands President Ronald Reagan’s peace through strength. He’s on the record saying this, so John Bolton’s book is debunked by none other than John Bolton. He’s discredited on both sides of the aisle and if you thought Comey was the most disliked man in America I think John Bolton has now taken that title.”

Watch the above video, via Fox News.

