White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was flooded with questions on Monday as she defended President Donald Trump’s “slow the testing down” comments from his campaign rally in Tulsa.

As McEnany opened up the briefing to the press pool’s questions, she was immediately asked if Trump ordered officials to slow down coronavirus testing rates, as he said he did on Saturday.

“No, he has not directed that” McEnany answered. She proceeded by boasting about America’s testing capabilities and saying “any suggestion that testing has been curtailed is not rooted in fact.”

After she was further pressed on Trump’s remarks, McEnany claimed “the president was trying to expose what the media often does as they ignore the fact that the United States has more cases because we have more testing.” This led to her being asked if what Trump said about telling officials to slow down testing was “not true.”

McEnany answered that the comment was made “in jest” and “in passing,” which follows multiple attempts by the White House to characterize the president’s remarks as a joke.

When asked “is it appropriate to joke about the coronavirus when 120,000 people have died?” McEnany answered “He was not joking about coronavirus. He was joking about the media and their failure to understand the fact that when you test more you also find more cases.”

The topic was a recurring source of questions throughout the briefing, and at one point, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked McEnany about an interview Trump just gave in which he dodged on whether he ordered a slowdown. Collins noted that the president also did not say his Tulsa comments were supposed to be a joke.

“The president used that opportunity to extol the fact that we have done more than 25 million tests,” McEnany said. This prompted Collins to ask how is coronavirus testing “funny” before the conversation derailed over Trump’s use of the term “kung flu.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]