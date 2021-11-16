Kayleigh McEnany, Fox News Co-Hosts Revel in Every Detail of CNN Report on Kamala Harris Woes

Criticizing CNN and the “liberal media” is par for the course on Fox News’ opinion programming, but Outnumbered took an unusually favorable view of the network when seizing on their latest reporting about Kamala Harris.

Kayleigh McEnany — who was a relentless critic of CNN when she served in the Trump administration — brought up CNN’s new article alleging Harris’ office is bogged down by “dysfunction”. McEnany followed her recital of the highlights by saying “the story was based on more than three dozen aides,” and noting that it was inadvertently amplified by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“When you lose CNN,” Harris Faulkner remarked to chuckles from the panel. “That’s part of a problem. They have got to be in shock that the love inside the tent is not real love.”

Faulkner continued to argue that Harris’ position was a token gesture from Biden, but she returned to the story itself by giving CNN a measure of credit for their sourcing.

I don’t know what’s going on because I don’t have the sources that CNN has or the three dozen that others are talking about, but I do have the experience to know that late Sunday night responses like that, and the piling on the responsibilities that you have no hopes of completing, are not a sign of friendship or love or support.

Pete Hegseth, today’s #OneLuckyGuy, also delighted in the report — saying that “if you’ve lost CNN through exhaustive reporting that says that your first black female vice president has made herself largely irrelevant inside the White House, you really know you’re going sideways.”

“I can’t stand the way in which they try to characterize it about race. This is about competency. It’s about leadership,” he continued. “She has not delivered on her portfolio. If you can’t deliver, you become a liability.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

