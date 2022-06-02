Kayleigh McEnany Hits Republicans For Celebrating Johnny Depp: He Wanted to Assassinate Trump

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany criticized Republicans on Thursday for celebrating actor Johnny Depp winning his defamation suit against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (though he’ll receive $350,000 due to the cap on punitive damages in Virginia, where the trial was held). Heard prevailed in one defamation claim against Depp, winning $2 million in compensatory damages. The civil trial was the result of a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that Heard wrote where she implicated Depp, without mentioning him by name, for domestic violence against her during their relationship.

Following the verdict, the GOP side of the House Judiciary Committee posted a GIF of Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Depp, from Pirates of the Caribbean standing, feeling victorious.

On Outnumbered, McEnany said Republicans shouldn’t treat Depp as a hero and said that he and Heard “are very flawed.”

These are two people that were in a toxic relationship and are both very flawed. They both have problems, that was evident in both of their testimony. And look, I know that there was a verdict of that was 15 million against Amber Heard, $2 million against one of Johnny Depp’s agents. But let’s be clear. There are no winners here. Not a single person in this case is a winner. We heard about their personal life, intimate details. And I think that those who are celebrating Johnny Depp are a bit misguided, in my view. I remember Johnny Depp as being the actor who said, and I’ll read it directly, ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?’ that’s when President [Donald] Trump was president. I see some Republicans celebrating him, I don’t think that this is your guy.

“If you’re looking for someone and I totally absolutely believe in due process and people should be heard, look at Brett Kavanaugh, not Johnny Depp,” she continued, referring to the now-Supreme Court justice who was accused during his confirmation hearings of sexual misconduct from his high school days. “That’s just my view, but the jury has decided and we respect the opinion of the jury.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

