White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Martin Gugino, the elderly man who was filmed being violently shoved down by Buffalo police, is an “ANTIFA agitator” who faked the attack.

On Fox & Friends Wednesday, McEnany was asked about Trump picking up a conspiracy theory from far-right network OANN that the 75-year-old man was a provocateur who might have “set up” the extent of his injuries.

“Could you expand on that?” Brian Kilmeade asked. “Does the president think that this guy is part of Antifa?”

“The president was raising questions based on a report that he saw, questions that need to be asked and every case we can’t jump on one side without looking at all of the facts at play,” McEnany answered.

“This individual has some very questionable tweets, some profanity-laden tweets about police officers. Of course no on condones any sort of violence. We need the appropriate amount of force used in any interaction, but there are a lot of questions in that case.”

McEnany continued to argue that “the president was just raising some of those questions” about why over 50 members of the Buffalo police department resigned in protest after two of their colleagues were disciplined for pushing Gugino down, which resulted in a bloody head injury for which the 75-year-old man is still hospitalized. Gugino, a longtime peace activist, reportedly had several tweets expressing anti-police sentiment.

Kilmeade continued the questioning McEnany on whether the “timing” was right for this, given it occurred in the midst of unrest over George Floyd’s death.

“The president has acknowledged so many times and rightfully so the injustice with George Floyd,” she said. “He was upset when he saw that video as I noted he gave an entire speech about Mr. Floyd and the grave injustice there, but the president was raising some questions, some legitimate ones about that particular interaction and it’s his prerogative to do so.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]