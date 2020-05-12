The White House has issued additional coronavirus safeguards after Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for the virus, including increasing the wearing of masks in the West Wing.

There’s also been some question of what steps the vice president himself. On Sunday a spokesperson for Pence said, “Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine.”

At Tuesday’s press briefing, when asked about whether the VP and the president would be keeping some distance, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “The vice president has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days, and I would just note that’s his personal decision to do that.”

“As to how many days he does it, again, that’s a decision for the vice president.”

A few weeks ago on CNN, a medical professor raised concern about Pence and President Donald Trump doing joint appearances and/or being in close proximity during the pandemic, saying, “I worry about the safety of the president and vice president.”

You can watch McEnany’s comments above, via Fox News.

