Kayleigh McEnany Mocks Question From ‘That Playboy Reporter,’ But Concedes Trump Will Accept Election Results

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany locked horns with reporters on Thursday as they grilled her on President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

As McEnany opened her latest press briefing to questions from reporters, ABC’s Jon Karl asked for clarification on whether Trump would facilitate a peaceful transferal in the event he loses the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Trump refused to commit to a peaceful power transfer when Brian Karem asked about this yesterday. In response to Karl’s follow-up, McEnany scoffed at the question by bringing up the fact that Karem is a White House correspondent for Playboy magazine.

“You are referring to the question asked by the Playboy reporter, right?” She said.

“I’m referring to the president being asked if there would be a peaceful transfer of power and he did not say yes,” Karl said. “Will there be a peaceful transfer of power if he loses?”

McEnany once again decided to highlight Karem’s employment with Playboy before knocking his “deranged wish” for Trump to lose. Karl kept pressing for an answer to the “very simple question,” to which, McEnany deflected to “Democrats who have already been on the record and they won’t accept the results in the election.”

McEnany moved on to NBC’s Peter Alexander after that, but he kept the tussle going by asking “are the results legitimate only if the president wins?”

