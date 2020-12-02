White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded Wednesday to the threats against Georgia officials and the pleas for the president to condemn them.

Georgia officials have been getting violent threats as a result of all the rhetoric about the election supposedly being rigged or stolen. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his wife have been targeted with disturbing threats, and just yesterday one Georgia election official made a very public plea for the president and other Republicans to speak out against these threats and tone down the rhetoric.

The president responded to that plea with a tweet noticeably lacking in any basic condemnation of violence, instead continuing his attacks on Georgia officials.

McEnany was asked today if the president condemns those threats against election workers.

“We condemn any threats against anyone. There’s no place for violence,” McEnany said.

She went on to add, “What I will say though too is that the president’s lawyers — they were doxxed by a left organization, their private information put out, so we’re seeing that happen to people on both sides of the argument, and there’s no place for that anywhere.”

