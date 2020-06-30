White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened Tuesday’s White House briefing with a defense of President Donald Trump’s refusal to read the Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB) — and his claims that he wasn’t aware Russia had put bounties out for Taliban-linked militants to kill American troops.

“The president does read, and also he consumes intelligence verbally. This president, I will tell you, is the most informed person on planet Earth when it comes to the threats we face,” McEnany said. “You have Ambassador O’Brien, who sees him in person twice a day, who sometimes takes upwards of half a dozen calls with this president. He’s constantly being informed and briefed on intelligence matters.”

McEnany was responding to a reporter who asked about reports that the intelligence about Russia was included in the PDB months ago. The White House has denied that Trump was personally briefed on the matter.

Back in 2018, The Washington Post reported that Trump “rarely if ever reads the President’s Daily Brief” and “has opted to rely on an oral briefing of select intelligence issues in the Oval Office rather than getting the full written document delivered to review separately each day.”

Earlier this year, The New York Times reported on what they describe as the “challenge” of briefing the president, who reportedly “has a short attention span and rarely, if ever, reads intelligence reports.” John Bolton, former Trump national security adviser, said in his recent ABC News interview, said, “My experience was he very rarely read much. The intelligence briefings took place perhaps once or twice a week.”

