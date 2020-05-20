Kayleigh McEnany Slams Jimmy Kimmel and Media For ‘Apoplectic Coverage’ of Trump Taking Hydroxychloroquine

It goes without saying that President Donald Trump and members of his administration do not believe they have gotten a fair shake from the news media during their time in office. On Wednesday, the president’s chief spokesperson blasted recent coverage from one notable figure — venerated newsman … Jimmy Kimmel?

In response to a question from NBC’s Kristen Welker during Wednesday’s White House briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped the media for what she deemed to be an over-the-top response after Trump said earlier this week that he is taking hydroxychloroquine. McEnany cited MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto as two media personalities with whom the White House is taking umbrage. But along with those two news figures, McEnany also included a late-night comic.

“I’ve seen a lot of apoplectic coverage of hydroxychloroquine,” McEnany said. “You had Jimmy Kimmel saying the president’s ‘trying to kill himself’ by taking it. You had Joe Scarborough saying, ‘this will kill you.’ Neil Cavuto saying, ‘what have you got to lose? One thing you have to lose are lives.'”

McEnany then zeroed in on CNN’s Chris Cuomo for saying the president “knows hydroxychloroquine is not supported by science.” She called out Cuomo for using what she billed “less safe” version of hydroxychloroquine called OXO — or potentized quinine. According to Cuomo’s wife Cristina Cuomo, OXO is a “natural antibiotic” which is not on the market in the U.S.

Watch above, via the White House.

