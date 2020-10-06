Kayleigh McEnany Speaks Out After Positive Test, Rejects Rose Garden Event as Super Spreader: ‘No Way to Say Where’ White House Outbreak Originated

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke to Fox Business’ Stuart Varney following her positive coronavirus diagnosis, and rejected the idea that a recent largely mask-less Rose Garden event acted as a super spreader.

After McEnany explained to Varney that she is asymptomatic and feeling great, the Fox Business host questioned the origins of the White House coronavirus outbreak.

“A lot of people are calling it a super spreader event,” Varney said of the White House’s Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. “What do you have to say about that?”

“There’s no way to say where this originated,” McEnany replied. “Certainly several people who tested positive were at that event, but many of these individuals interact on a daily basis, certainly when it comes to White House staff.”

She later noted that while there is no way to pinpoint it, the White House began contact tracing as soon as the outbreak began.

Although there is no way of knowing where the outbreak began, the event was not socially distanced, many who attended were maskless, and some guests even exchanged hugs and handshakes.

Of those who attended, President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, White House adviser Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, and Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie have all tested positive for the virus.

