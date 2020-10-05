White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke to Sean Hannity from quarantine Monday night after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

She told Hannity she’s asymptomatic and “feeling great so far,” saying, “My heart goes to all those who been affected and all those who’ve lost their lives.”

McEnany brought up President Donald Trump’s return from Walter Reed and said, “I am pleased to see our Commander-in-Chief is doing well. Watching him on the balcony just showing that we will overcome, America will overcome just as he is overcoming this illness, I think was a really nice moment for our country to see.”

Hannity brought up what the U.S. has done on therapeutics, and McEnany said, “This was a novel virus that came in from China. No one had seen it. There were no tests. There were no therapeutics. In short order, president trump developed them and this vaccine is on pace to be the fastest vaccine for a novel pathogen in human history.”

