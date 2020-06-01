George Floyd’s brother Terrence led a prayer vigil Monday afternoon at the site of his brother’s death.

The horrific killing of Floyd after a police officer pinned him down on his neck has spurred outrage and anger around the country, leading to massive protests and riots in a number of cities.

Both Floyd and Reverend Kevin McCall spoke at the vigil, with Floyd again encouraging peaceful protests.

They led the crowd in multiple chants of “Justice on the left, peace on the right!”, as well as chanting Floyd’s name, with Terrence crying out, “Keep my brother’s name ringing out!”

You can watch above, via CNN.

