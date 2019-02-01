Kellyanne Conway Swipes at New 2020 Entrant Cory Booker: He ‘Often Sounds Like a Hallmark Card’
Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced today he is running for President and one White House official has already weighed in.
Kellyanne Conway was about Booker’s announcement and said this in response:
“I think Cory Booker often sounds like a Hallmark card and not necessarily a person who’s there to tell you everything he’s accomplished in the United States Senate and as mayor of Newark.”
Conway also weighed in on Fox & Friends this morning. In addition to trolling Booker by saying he would be called sexist if he was a Republican for running against women like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), she asked what his accomplishments are and brought up his “Spartacus moment” from the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.
