Kellyanne Conway Swipes at New 2020 Entrant Cory Booker: He ‘Often Sounds Like a Hallmark Card’

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced today he is running for President and one White House official has already weighed in.

Kellyanne Conway was about Booker’s announcement and said this in response:

“I think Cory Booker often sounds like a Hallmark card and not necessarily a person who’s there to tell you everything he’s accomplished in the United States Senate and as mayor of Newark.”

Conway also weighed in on Fox & Friends this morning. In addition to trolling Booker by saying he would be called sexist if he was a Republican for running against women like Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), she asked what his accomplishments are and brought up his “Spartacus moment” from the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

