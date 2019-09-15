Kellyanne Conway dismissed the ongoing push for impeachment in the Democratic-controlled House, saying they should “stop the nonsense of harassing” the president.

The House Judiciary Committee is conducting an investigation that could lead to impeachment, though there’s been criticism of the Democrats’ mixed messaging on what the investigation actually is.

On Fox News Sunday this morning, Conway told Bill Hemmer — filling in for Chris Wallace — that it’s “complete nonsense.”

“They need to get a messaging meeting,” she said, “and they need to read the Constitution, the Democratic party.”

She said they’re just wasting time and money on the investigation, adding that the American people should be telling them to stop it:

“Tell them to build on the USMCA, get that trade deal done, tell them drug pricing, infrastructure, keep this great economy humming along, and stop the nonsense of harassing and embarrassing this president and the people around him when you’ve had no constitution or legal basis to do so.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

