Kellyanne Conway ‘Disappointed’ Lawmakers Won’t ‘Get Behind’ Trump’s Iran Strike

President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News she was disappointed Democratic lawmakers were pushing to exercise oversight of Trump’s Iran strike instead of supporting him.

“Politics is supposed to stop at the border’s edge, you’re supposed to get behind the military, get behind the commander-in-chief, wave the flag and not denigrate it when things like this happen,” Conway said Saturday. “It’s just too bad.”

After praising host Jesse Watters for his open on Watters’ World, Conway said “I’m very disappointed in the resolution that was passed this week was trying to curb the president’s powers as commander-in-chief, rather than the entire Senate getting behind the resolution put forward by Sen. Ted Cruz.”

“Actually no Democrat at the time of this airing has said they will support that resolution, I’m informed. And that’s disappointing because when Osama bin Laden was taken out and killed, all 100 senators supported a similar resolution–structurally similar resolution, all 100,” Conway continued.

Cruz is pushing the Senate to pass his resolution praising the Trump administration and Trump personally for ordering a strike that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution that would restrict Trump’s authority to strike Iran without congressional approval.

Conway went on to bash 2020 Democrats like Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying “nobody cares what they say. They don’t even pay attention to these town halls anymore.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

