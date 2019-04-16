Kellyanne Conway Dismisses Report That Officials Fear Trump’s ‘Wrath’ When Mueller Report Drops

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tonight dismissed the reporting today about the concerns people have about President Donald Trump‘s “wrath” once the Mueller report drops.

Conway blasted Democrats on abortion and reacted to comments from Bernie Sanders before Martha MacCallum closed by bringing up that reporting.

NBC News reported today that there are White House officials who spoke to Mueller’s office and are worried about them being exposed as providing damaging information to the special counsel:

Of particular concern is how Trump — and his allies — will react if it appears to be clear precisely who shared information with Mueller, these people said. “They got asked questions and told the truth, and now they’re worried the wrath will follow,” one former White House official said.

Conway started by again emphasizing “no collusion” before dismissing the reporting as “the latest iteration of the palace intrigue stories that the mainstream media tend to love to run around here.”

“It’s easier than doing what you and Bret Baier did last night,” Conway continued, “which is have a town hall about issues, which is ask the tough questions, try to find solutions to America’s problems. They’d rather just try to pit us all against each other and the president against current and former and future staff.”

“I can tell you that we’re not looking at it that way at all,” she added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com