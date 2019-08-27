Kellyanne Conway dodged questions from Fox News’ Martha MacCallum about the White House’s stance on the Equality Act after pop star Taylor Swift publicly called out the White House for inaction at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

At the awards show, Swift took time out of her acceptance speech for winning Video of the Year for her pro-LBGTQ anthem “You Need to Calm Down” to note that the Change.org petition linked to at the end of the video now has over half a million signatures. This is far beyond the 100,000 threshold to merit a response from the White House, Swift noted. Her petition is about encouraging the Republican Senate and President Donald Trump to support the Equality Act, a sweeping bill aimed at extending equal rights protections to sexual orientation and gender identity that the Democratic House passed in May.

“She is waiting. She is tapping her watch. She wants a response from the White House,” MacCallum noted, after playing a clip of Swift’s VMA acceptance speech.

“I would love to ask the [MTV] audience if they even know what the Equality Act is and is and isn’t,” Conway responded, not so subtly insulting the intelligence of Swift’s millions of fans. She then talked over MacCallum, who had started to speak, by adding: “There’s a lot of poison pills in it.”

“Well, there are a lot of details the LBGTQ community believes would give them greater equality in the workplace and elsewhere,” MacCallum countered.

“I actually like the new Taylor Swift song that is You Need to Calm Down. I can sing it for you?” Conway replied, turning to the camera. “If you say it on the street, that’s a knock out, if you put it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out,” she sang. “I love that. That’s Washington in a nutshell.”

But Conway then pivoted away from answering again. “When Hollywood and singers all go political, it sounds in the moment like it is very popular,” she said. “And we have seen so many times where backfires and blows up. But she is somebody who went up against President Trump head-to-head United States Senate race in Tennessee and lost badly.”

“Can you give her one answer for why doesn’t the White House support the Equality Act?” MacCallum pressed.

“The president and the White House support equality, we don’t support pieces of legislation that have poison pills in it that can harm other people,” Conway dodged again, without offering any specifics. “Look at this economy. It’s equally open to everyone. People have job mobility, deregulation, trying to bring peace and prosperity around the world, that’s supposed to help everyone. But when something is named something, it’s not always truly that. And we have to look at legislation and if she can get her signatures that’s terrific.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com