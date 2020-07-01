Kellyanne Conway Goes Off on Reports of Bounty Intel, Compares to ‘Russian Collusion’

Kellyanne Conway used questions about alleged Russian bounties to Taliban militias as a launchpad to blast the media for covering the frequent political intersection between President Donald Trump and Russia.

On Wednesday, the White House adviser appeared on Fox & Friends, where she was asked about reports Trump was briefed on the intel that Russia secretly offered bounties to incentivize the killing of U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Conway began by calling it “rich with irony” for Joe Biden to bash Trump’s “cognitive capability” and “dereliction of duty” on the subject.

After pronouncing Biden “unfit” to be president and reiterating the Trump administration’s counterclaim to reports that the president was briefed months ago, Conway suggested House Democrats were aware of the Russian intel and “they didn’t squeal until they read about it in The New York Times.” Conway went on to claim that the bounty story is the media’s new obsession regarding Trump and Russia.

“This reminds me of Russian collusion! We’ve seen this story before!” Conway exclaimed.

“The professionals, the career CIA briefers want to know that the intelligence is verified before it rises to the level of a presidential briefing” Conway said. “The amateurs hear the word ‘Russia’ and they say ‘wow we get paid $100 every time we vomit that on TV or put it in an article.’ Don’t be fooled Americans! Joe Biden was soft on Russia, soft on China for 40 years. They all want him to be elected. I think if the Biden campaign could get Putin to vote by mail, of course, in Michigan or Pennsylvania they would have him do it. They clearly want him to be the president.”

After Trump and Vladimir Putin held their 2018 summit in Helsinki, the Russian president admitted that he wanted Trump to win the 2016 election. Conway’s comments come after former White House national security advisor John Bolton claimed in his new book that Trump offered “personal favors” to dictators and conducted diplomacy with other nations in a manner that was predominantly focused on his own political benefit. After Trump was reportedly briefed on the Russian bounties, he repeatedly pushed for Russia to rejoin the G7 summit — an invitation Republican lawmakers have dismissed as absurd.

Watch above, via Fox News.

