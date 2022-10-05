Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway strongly insisted Wednesday that Republicans will take not only the House but also the Senate next month.

She reasoned pollsters hold voters who previously supported former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence in contempt.

Conway joined Jesse Watters Primetime to discuss the midterms with host Jesse Watters. She shared her supreme confidence a red wave will soon leave President Joe Biden powerless to enact his party’s agenda.

“Just because Joe Biden has no gas left in the tank doesn’t mean the rest of us shouldn’t,” she joked. Conway was not joking when she projected a sweeping Republican victory.

Asked by Watters if conservatives can expect a “tsunami,” Conway said:

Oh, I think we are looking at a big Republican day, in large part because they only need four or five seats in the House. And they just need a few in the Senate. They will get both. I think they will take over both and maybe win a couple of governorships and state legislatures as well.

“Those polls always undercount the Trump/Pence voter, the center-right voter,” she added.

Conway went on to categorize the polling industry as not only fundamentally flawed but also biased against people on the right.

“We never deeply examine that which we deeply disdain,” she said. “They don’t necessarily know anybody like that or care about people like that. The Democrats want this climate change.”

Conway did not specifically address the myriad of issues plaguing Republican Senate candidates in battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Polls did undercount hidden Trump voters – people who were hesitant to tell pollsters they intended to vote for Trump – in 2016. The industry better accounted for them in 2020, when the then-president lost his bid for re-election.

It remains to be seen if there are voters who are shy to tell pollsters they intended to vote for candidates such as Blake Masters, Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz.

Each is trailing in their respective races with fewer than five weeks until Election Day.

Watch above, via Fox News.

