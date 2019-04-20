Kellyanne Conway Insists She Never Heard Trump Say ‘This is the End’: That’s ‘Not the Way He Speaks’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway cast doubt on a tidbit from the Mueller report where President Donald Trump reportedly said “I’m fucked,” and declared it the end of his presidency when he learned the Special Counsel was appointed.

On page 78 of Volume II of the Mueller report, Trump allegedly said this when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions told him of Robert Mueller’s appointment: “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m fucked.”

Speaking with Jeanine Pirro on Saturday, Conway did not quote the foul-mouthed remarks verbatim, but she suggested that is just not how Trump talks.

“I see some comments in the Mueller report as I was reading it,” she said. “I have never heard him one time say this is the end of my candidacy, this is the end of my presidency. I have never heard him utter those words and we have been in pretty impossible, tough situations together. That is not the way he speaks.”

She then praised Trump for his resilence: “He has weathered some pretty impossible situations that would have broken another man or woman, perhaps. And all the while giving us the best economy we have ever seen.”

Fox News’ Jesse Watters, by the way, also praised Trump’s strength when others would have failed using similar language earlier on Saturday night.

