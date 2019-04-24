Kellyanne Conway Mocks Democrats For ‘Old White Male’ 2020 Candidates

Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President Donald Trump, mocked Democrats on Wednesday for the “old white male” candidates the party is putting forward in 2020.

During an interview with Fox News, Conway took shots at Joe Biden while saying Democrats are anticipating the former vice president’s entry into the race because they’re “desperate to find an alternative to Bernie Sanders.” Conway continued that Democrats frequently talk about identity politics, and yet, Sanders and Biden are leading the polls among Democratic voters

“Old, white, male career politicians like Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden is not exactly what the Democratic Party had in mind for 2020,” Conway said. “The women are complaining too. I see women on TV complaining about the female candidates aren’t covered the same. That’s hogwash. They just have terrible ideas.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

