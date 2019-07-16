Kellyanne Conway provided Fox News viewers with a prime example of spin when she used her interview with America’s Newsroom to launch an unrelenting counterattack on critics condemning President Donald Trump’s racism.

The White House counselor faced a multitude of questions about the firestorm that surrounded the White House ever since Trump told Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Presley to “go back” to where they came from. As Mrs. Conway railed against the “anti-semitic garbage” pushed by the group, Bill Hemmer asked her to comment on how her husband, George Conway, wrote a column saying Trump’s remarks show that the president is racist beyond all doubt.

Conway didn’t miss a beat as she shrugged off her husband’s comments and flowed right back to attacking Trump’s detractors:

“I work with this president and I know him. I know his heart and actions and how much he has helped people of color, and I go by what people do, not what other people say about them. I’m not going to run around pointing out everybody’s disagreements with the people in their lives. I sure could. I can point out people’s disagreement with their former spouses and current spouses and partners, future spouses and partners, but I won’t do that and I would caution all those people who asked me to gaggle not to do that. I know what this president has done. People are no longer languishing in prison, fewer people are getting addicted to drugs and in treatment. He is lifting up in this economy, people of all backgrounds and races, both genders, all geographic and demographic location. I go by what he does, I’ve been by his side for over three years, and I know who he is. We’re sick and tired of people denigrating the American flag, the American military, veterans and America. People are analogizing red hats to a swastika. Is that where we are now? Have at it everybody, but keep the cameras and the microphones on, because America should see who they are.”

