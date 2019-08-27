White House counselor Kellyanne Conway accused former Trump administration communications director Anthony Scaramucci of just seeking attention and trying to “cause trouble” after his recent pivot to opposing the president.

“That is a new opinion for Anthony. We all know that — a very new opinion,” said Conway in response to Scaramucci — who served in the White House for 11 days in 2017 — accusing Trump of engaging in “full-blown insanity” and suggesting he be removed from office.

“He has also just just somebody who is out there I think getting a lot of attention and trying to cause trouble in a way that is very unlike the Anthony that I know,” she added, before adding a disclaimer that the Mooch “was really terrific on the campaign.”

The senior White House aide chalked up Scaramucci’s fallout with Trump to the two “tweet[ing] at each other.”

“He is getting attention. To what end? In other words, all of the people out there saying this, that, and the other, to what end?” she continued.

Conway also called out Scaramucci for citing unnamed Republican officials who he says privately support his opposition to the president:

“Have them come forward too. Where are these people? These mysterious people — where are they? They can get media attention also if they come forward. I keep hearing people, I keep seeing people on Twitter and hearing people on TV talking about analyses outside of their purview. Outside of their professional purview, and I think that that is dangerous.”

On Tuesday, Scaramucci said that the 25th Amendment should be invoked to unseat Trump from office while talking to liberal talk radio host Bill Press.

“A thousand percent,” he said after being asked about the constitutional provision on transferring power to the vice president. “I don’t understand how elected public servants of the longest-standing Republican democracy in existing world history, a 243-year-old Republican democracy, could have this sort of full-blown insanity on display and not act.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

