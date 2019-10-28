White House counselor Kellyanne Conway brought a cut-out of the Washington Post‘s much-criticized headline on the death of the leader of ISIS to her Fox News interview tonight.

Yesterday, the Post headline on his death read “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.” The paper was immediately called out for the bizarre framing of a headline about a terrorist leader, and they ultimately changed it.

Towards the end of her interview with Martha MacCallum tonight, Conway held up the headline and called the obituary a “disgrace”:

“I would ask the Washington Post, close your eyes and pretend that al-Baghdadi worked in the Trump White House and then go rewrite your obituary. I bet you wouldn’t be as kind.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

