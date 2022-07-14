Kellyanne Conway Says Biden Will ‘Finish His First Term’ But Not ‘Any Sentences’ He Speaks

Kellyanne Conway said President Joe Biden might finish his term in office, but sentences in the English language are an entirely different matter.

Conway, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, joined Hannity where she, host Sean Hannity and Joe Concha discussed Biden’s fitness for the job.

Hannity aired a clip of Biden misspeaking and concluded, “That man is not fit to be president.

He asked Conway to dissect Biden’s age, acuity, and whether Democrats will intervene and tell the president to step down.

“Well, they fear that then the next person in line for the job isn’t up for the job either. Her name is Kamala Harris, and she doesn’t do much better at the talking thing and he does,” Conway said. She added:

It’s so fascinating, isn’t it, that when the Democrats now are coming out of the woodwork and saying somehow a guy who wasn’t too old 18 months ago is too old now. They stop short of saying get rid of him now, just don’t run again in 2024 because they don’t say let’s just get Kamala to step in there. She, neither, like him, she also does not inspire confidence or demonstrate competence.

Concha then trashed Biden as having “horrible” instincts, which he said dated back to his time as a senator.

“When we focus on age, the premise seems to be that when Joe Biden had his fastball, he had the proper instincts and have the proper perspective and policies to move the country forward,” he said.

Concha said former Defense Secretary Robert Gates wrote in 2014 Biden was “wrong about every foreign policy decision throughout his 50-year career, whether it be in the senate or as vice president.”

Hannity asked his guests to make a prediction when he asked, “Will Joe Biden finish his first term?”

Conway responded, “Yes, he’s not going to finish any sentences, but he will finish his first term.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

